Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 12 (ANI): Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday sent accused KT Ramees to two days of Enforcement Directorate custody for interrogation in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case.

ED arrested Ramees on April 7 in connection with money laundering after the Customs Department registered a case against him in the gold smuggling case.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Delhi Police Arrest Eight Persons for Selling Fake Tickets for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match.

Earlier the National Investigating Agency (NIA) arrested Ramees in the gold smuggling case and was later released on bail.

A report filed by the NIA in the Special NIA Court earlier alleged that Ramees is the kingpin in the Gold Smuggling case.

Also Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav's Daughter Ragini Leaves ED Headquarters After Eight Hours of Questioning.

According to the investigation agencies, Ramees and other accused smuggled gold through International Airport, Thiruvananthapuram, under the cover of a diplomatic channel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)