Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 (PTI) Kerala on Tuesday logged 7,643 new COVID cases and 77 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,59,434 and fatalities to 27,002.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 8-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped by Mother's Lover While Playing Outside His House in Dadar, Rescued From Sewri.

The state has been showing a decline in the daily cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: When Will Centre Hike DA Rate Again? Here’s What Latest News Reports Say.

With 10,488 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 47,60,781 and the active cases dropped to 80,262, a state government release said.

As many as 82,408 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 1,017, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (963) and Ernakulam (817). Of the new cases, 80 were health workers, 44 from outside the state and 7,166 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 353.

There are currently 2,92,178 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,83,368 are in home or institutional quarantine and 9,810 in hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)