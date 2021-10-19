New Delhi, October 19: The rate of dearness allowance (DA), under the 7th Pay Commission, is usually hiked twice every year. However, the Centre has hiked the rate of DA just once till now. Hence, central government employees are expecting a hike in the DA rate, under the 7th Pay Commission. While the Centre has been tight-lipped on the issue, conflicting reports have emerged in media. Here's what reports say about expected hike in the DA rate. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Major Hike in Salary of Central Government Employees If DA Rate Touches 31%, Check Calculation Here.

Central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, currently get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA. Multiple reports say there could be another hike of 3 percent in the DA rate. However, there is no confirmation whether and when the hike would be announced. According to some reports, the Centre is likely to raise the DA rate by 3 percent this month. But 19 days have passed and no such announcement is made so far. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Salary Hike Ranging Between Rs 6,480 and Rs 81,000 Likely If DA Rate Hiked to 31%, Check Calculation.

A report by Moneycontrol recently said the rate of DA could be hiked by 3 percent before Diwali. Diwali will be celebrated in the first week of November. Citing the June data of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), another report by DNA said a hike of 3 percent is more likely. The AICPI reached 121.7 points in June 2021.

"Accordingly, dearness allowance will be 31.18 per cent, but, the calculation of DA is done in the round figure," the report said, adding that hence 3 percent hike in the DA rate is more likely. The government has neither denied nor confirmed these reports. If the DA rate is increased by 3 percent, central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, will get 31 percent of their basic pay as DA.

