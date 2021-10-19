Mumbai, October 19: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai where an 8-year-old boy was kidnapped by his mother's lover. Reports inform that the Bhoiwada police rescued the boy on Sunday. According to a report by TOI, the boy was kidnapped and taken to Pardhiwada in Sewri. Giving details about the incident, the police said that the boy went missing while playing outside his house in the Naigaon area of Dadar.

The cops said that initially, they suspected the child may have been taken by his mother's former husband. When a probe was launched into the matter, it was found that the woman's boyfriend was also missing. Suspecting that he was the culprit, the police formed two teams to search places he was likely to have taken the boy. One team went to Hadapsar, while another continued the search in Mumbai.

According to details by senior inspector Jitendra Pawar, the Mumbai team tracked the accused and rescued the child from Sewri. The accused, who is the woman's boyfriend, has been identified as Vijay Ahire. Soon after he was nabbed, the police remanded him to police custody.

