Kannur (Kerala) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kannur seized 1.12 kilograms gold worth Rs 50.42 lakhs from a passenger on Wednesday.

The Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi informed that the AIU has seized 1,120 gram gold in compound form (978.5 gram extracted) valued at Rs 50.42 lakhs from the possession of a passenger.

One passenger has been arrested and an investigation is underway, said the Commissionerate.

Earlier on Tuesday, the AIU in Kerala seized 937 grams gold worth Rs 46 lakhs, concealed inside a trolley bag from a passenger at Kannur International Airport. (ANI)

