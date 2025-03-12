Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 12 (PTI) The Kerala Police have decided to implement comprehensive and effective measures to strengthen the state-level anti-drug campaign in light of the increasing incidents of violence fueled by drug abuse.

A high-level review meeting, chaired by ADGP (Law and Order) Manoj Abraham on Wednesday, decided to conduct intensive inspections of shops and other establishments near educational institutions.

Inspections will also be carried out at the homes and hideouts of individuals previously involved in drug-related cases.

Migrant workers' camps will be thoroughly checked, along with DJ parties in hotels and resorts where rampant drug abuse has been reported, an official release here said.

The trial proceedings of commercial and mid-sized drug cases will be reviewed by district police chiefs once every two weeks.

Investigations will also be intensified at railway stations to curb the smuggling of drugs from northern Indian states into Kerala, it stated.

These efforts will be undertaken in coordination with the Railway Police Superintendent, and sniffer dogs will be deployed on platforms to detect drugs being carried by passengers.

The Cyberdome team and the Technical Intelligence Wing of the State Special Branch (SSB) will collect intelligence on drugs traded via the darknet and wholesale dealers operating across states.

Information received through anti-narcotics task force helpline numbers will be immediately relayed to district police chiefs, and a dedicated team of police officials will collate the gathered data, the release added.

The ‘Janamaithri' (people-friendly police) project will be reactivated to collaborate with resident associations, NGOs, and coordination committees to spread awareness about drug abuse and gather local intelligence on drug dealers.

Additionally, Student Police Cadets, School Protection Groups, Anti-Narcotics Clubs, and the ‘Clean Campus-Safe Campus' initiative will be activated in schools and colleges to raise awareness and combat drug abuse within educational institutions.

The review meeting was attended by Zonal IGs, Range IGs, Range DIGs, and District Police Chiefs, who have been directed to assess the anti-drug campaign's progress every month, the release said.

