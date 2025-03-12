Mumbai, March 12: The second Ashra (phase) of Ramzan 2025 has begun in India and Muslims will observe their 12th fast (Roza) on March 13. The mandatory fasting in Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, begins with Muslims having pre-dawn called Sehri or Suhoor. After having Sehri, they stay away from all types of food and drink throughout the day. The fast ends with Iftar meal at the time of sunset. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 12th Roza on March 13 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

Sehri is a pre-dawn meal which Muslims consume early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer, performed before the sun rises. It is the last meal before starting the fast. From dawn to dusk, fasting Muslims do not eat or drink anything. They finally break their day-long fast having Iftar which is an evening meal consumed when the Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer begins. The call for Maghrib prayer commences as soon as the sun goes down. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:35 AM

Iftar Time 6:48 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:14 AM

Iftar Time 6:31 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:00 AM

Iftar Time 6:16 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:32 AM

Iftar Time 5:46 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:21 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:31 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:17 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:07 AM

Iftar Time 6:20 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:21 AM

Iftar Time 6:38 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:16 AM

Iftar Time 6:32 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:20 AM

Iftar Time 6:44 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:44 AM

Iftar Time 5:59 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:17 AM

Iftar Time 5:32 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:23 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:35 AM

Iftar Time 6:49 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:13 AM

Iftar Time 6:30 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 13 (12th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:34 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

Islam has made fasting during Ramadan mandatory for all adult and health Muslims. There is an exception for those who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic or elderly. Those who cannot observe fasts during Ramzan are permitted to make up for the missed days later. By observing fast throughout Ramzan, Muslims strive to incorporate self-restrain and discipline in their lives. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is revered as holy because Muslims believe the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during this period. Muslims marks the end of this month with celebration of Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr. It is observed on the first day of Shawwal month. Eid is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims globally.

