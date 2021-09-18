Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (PTI) Kerala has received two national awards for being among the states that have achieved the most number of National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) recognition, Health Minister Veena George said Friday.

The minister said the award was a recognition of the efforts taken by the state government even during the pandemic season.

Also Read | GST Council Meet 2021: GST Rates Reduced on Certain Goods and Services, Check the List Here.

George, in a release said Kerala bagged the first place in the number of urban primary health center category which has received the NQAS recognition at the national level, whereas the state was the runner-up in the primary health center category.

"Out of the 93 urban primary health centers, we got NQAS recognition for 33 while we have the NQAS recognition for 78 primary health centres among the 849 in the state," George said in the release.

Also Read | PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Extended Again by 6 Months, Citizens Can Now Link the Two Documents Till March 2022.

She also informed that a total of 125 government hospitals in Kerala have received NQAS recognition which include three district hospitals, four Taluk hospitals, seven public health centres 78 family health centres among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)