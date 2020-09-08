Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 8 (PTI): Kerala reported 3,026 freshCOVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total infection count to 92,514 as the toll mounted to 372with 13 more deaths.

This is the second time that the state has reported over 3,000 cases on a single day.

On September 6, 3082 had been infected by the disease, the highest single day spike so far.

Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 562 cases, the highest, followed by Malappuram 358, Ernakulam 318, Kozhikode 246, Palakkad 226, Alappuzha 217 and Kollam 209 cases, Health minister K K Shailaja, said.

Thirteendeaths have been confirmed due to the virus, taking the fatalities to 372 so far, the minister said.

Of the positive cases, 49 had come from abroad,163 from other states and 2723 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 237 is not known, she said in a press release here.

Eighty nine health workers, including 32 from Kannur and two CISF personnel, were among those who tested positiveon Tuesday.

So far 68,863 people people have recovered from the infection, including 1862 whose samples were negative today and 23,217 people are presently under treatment.

As many as 1, 98,850 people are under observation, of whom 1,80,963 are in home/institutional quarantine and 17,887 in hospitals, including 2076 admitted today.

In the last 24 hours, 37,264 samples were tested and so far 19,33,294 samples have been sent for testing, the release said.

