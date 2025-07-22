Mirzapur (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Police in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh arrested a resident of Kerala on Tuesday in connection with alleged illegal religious conversion, an official said.

Circle Officer (City) Vivek Jawla on Tuesday said that a case was registered at the Vindhyachal police station on June 22, and the police arrested two persons on June 23.

On Tuesday, in the course of investigation, a police team arrested accused Vijay Kumar, who is originally from Kerala and calls himself a father.

The police also said that a person, who was on the verge of getting converted, told the police his two sons and wife were made to convert their religion allegedly by luring them with money, job and promise of good health.

A case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act has been registered against the arrested accused, police said.

