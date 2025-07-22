Free Medical Consultation at Home? PIB Fact Check Finds Claim As True, Says Citizens Across India Can Consult Doctors via ‘eSanjeevani OPD’ Teleconsultation System

Mumbai, July 22: Amid growing speculation about a government scheme offering free medical consultations from home, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has confirmed that the claim is true. The eSanjeevani OPD is a free teleconsultation platform operated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, allowing citizens across India to consult doctors remotely via smartphone, tablet, or computer.

According to a PIB press release dated June 20, 2020, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched eSanjeevani OPD as a national online outpatient service. The platform enables patients to access medical advice from the safety and comfort of their homes using a smartphone, tablet, or computer with internet access. Is the Income Tax Department Asking for Manual Verification From Recipients Seeking Refunds? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Email.

Free Medical Consultation at Home? PIB Fact Check Finds Claim As True

Free medical consultation services at home? Sounds enticing, right?! With the 'eSanjeevani OPD free teleconsultation system,' people from anywhere in the country can remotely consult doctors using smartphones/computers. 🔗https://t.co/8E7IC17TYk#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/KSTU0pCHob — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 22, 2025

To use the service, users need a device with a camera, microphone, and internet access, along with a mobile phone to receive OTPs. Supported browsers include Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. The process begins with patient registration on the website by entering a mobile number, verifying it via OTP, and filling in basic personal and medical details. Users can also upload test reports in JPEG or PDF format. Ministry of Finance Offering Financial Aid of INR 46,715 to Every Citizen of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.

After registration, a patient ID and token number are sent via SMS. The user is alerted again when their turn is near. By logging back in, they are placed in a virtual consultation queue. Once the “Call Now” button is enabled, the consultation begins, typically within seconds, with the doctor appearing via video. An e-prescription is issued at the end of the session, which can be downloaded and used to purchase medicines. The service is free of cost and operational nationwide. In states like Tamil Nadu, consultations are available daily between 10 AM and 3 PM.

