Kochi, Jul 6 (PTI) Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday claimed that while the national average of tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission was 63 per cent, Kerala, despite its resources, has not been able to reach even 50 per cent.

The minister urged the Kerala government to strive harder to go hand-in-hand with the national average as this initiative is for the common man.

Patel also said that providing tap water connection costs more in Kerala per family when compared to other states and offered the Centre's support in implementing the initiative.

The Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakthi, Patel arrived in Kerala on two-day visit.

Interacting with reporters here, he said the Jal Jeevan Mission is a milestone initiative by the Centre through which the government aims to give tap water connections to all households in the country by 2024.

Sharing his happiness, Patel informed that about 20 days back, tap water connections reached more than 12 crore families in the country. "Now, the national average of the Mission is above 63 per cent," he said.

But unfortunately, in a state like Kerala, which is known for education and resources, the implementation level has not reached even 50 per cent, he said.

Providing tap water connection costs more in Kerala per family when compared to other states. Hence, the Centre is ready to support as the state government is the better agency to implement the project, the Union Minister said.

The Union government's motto is that no family, district or state should be left behind in getting the benefits of the scheme, the minister further said.

As part of the two-day visit, Patel would attend various programmes in Palakkad on Friday including the inspection of Jal Jeevan Mission, Swatch Bharat Mission and interaction with residents of Thirumittacode village there, an official statement said.

