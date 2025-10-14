Kannur (Kerala) [India], October 14 (ANI): Two migrant workers died and another person was critically injured after being struck by lightning at a coal quarry operating at Chempanthotty in Kerala's Kannur district on Tuesday, said the police.

The lightning struck the three of them while work was ongoing in the quarry. As per reports, the victims are natives of Assam. All three of them were immediately rushed to the hospital, but two of them died, said the police.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

