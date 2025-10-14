School Assembly News Headlines Today, 15 October 2025: Reading news headlines during the school morning assembly plays an important role in keeping students updated with current affairs and global happenings. This habit of reading the school assembly news headlines encourages awareness and curiosity about events across politics, science, sports, business, and culture. Regular exposure to news helps students build strong general knowledge, develop informed opinions, and engage confidently in discussions and debates. Here are some of the key national, international, business, entertainment, and sports headlines for today’s morning assembly, October 15, 2025.

National News For School Assembly

Who Is Divya Gautam? All About Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Who Will Fight Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 From Digha on CPI(ML) Ticket

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CPI(ML) Releases List of 18 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls in Bihar

Diwali 2025 Bonus for UP Government Employees: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Bonus for 14.82 Lakh Employees Ahead of Deepavali, Check Details

International News For School Assembly

India Lifts Temporary Suspension on Postal Services to US, to Resume From October 15

Earthquake in China: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Strikes Xinjiang; No Casualties Reported

Donald Trump Calls PM Narendra Modi ‘A Very Good Friend’, Praises India in Gaza Peace Deal Speech

Qatar Airways Flight QR816 From Doha to Hong Kong Diverted to Ahmedabad, Makes Precautionary Emergency Landing Due to a Technical Issue

Massachusetts Plane Crash: Small Aircraft Socata TBM 700 Crashes on I-195 Median, Catches Fire in US; 2 Dead and 1 Injured

Sports News For School Assembly

Ravindra Jadeja Pays Tribute to RSS On Organisation's Centenary Year; Team India Cricketer Pens Down Message For Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

Afghanistan Batter Rahmat Shah Ruled Out of Third ODI vs Bangladesh and Zimbabwe Test With Calf Injury

Williams Team Principal James Vowles Hails Alex Albon’s ‘Outstanding’ Formula One 2025 Season

Senuran Muthusamy Bags Back-to-Back Five-Wicket Hauls, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Criticises Assam Government Over ‘Hurried Arrests,’ Demands Transparent Investigation and Family Approval Before Justice

Amitabh Bachchan Becomes Latest Celebrity To Catch ‘Labubu’ Fever, Shares Video on Social Media

Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025; Says She Will Support Party Decisions

Business News For School Assembly

iPhone Air Price Cut: Apple’s Thinnest Smartphone Available at Exclusive Offers and Deals on Amazon and Flipkart Ahead of Diwali 2025; Check Details Here

Infosys Secures 1.2 Billion Pounds, 15-Year UK NHS Contract To Deliver Future Workforce Solution in England and Wales

NASA JPL Layoffs: US Space Agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory To Cut 10% of Workforce, Affecting 550 Employees Amid Restructuring; Director Dave Gallagher Sends Message

Google Announces First AI Hub in India, Bringing Company’s Full AI Stack and Consumer Services to Country

EPFO Simplifies Provident Fund Rules, Permits 100% Withdrawal

Being updated with current news and happenings plays an important role in the overall growth of students. These news headlines are carefully curated to give students a quick update on important developments. Consistent engagement with news and current affairs helps students stay informed about significant national and international developments, encouraging them to become aware and responsible citizens.

