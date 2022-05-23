Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 23 (ANI): Youth Congress Kerala president and Congress MLA Shafi Parambil on Monday charged the government for "tax terrorism" in case of petrol and diesel prices. Various campaigns were organised by the youth Congress and leaflets were also distributed at numerous petrol pumps in the southern city for the general public.

Taking a jibe at the recent reductions in the fuel prices, he mentioned that the deductions are small but a relief.

"Tax terrorism still persists in the case of petrol and diesel. It cannot be denied that the reduction now announced by the Central Government is small but a relief. Even at this moment, the state government levies a tax of Rs 24.32 per litre on petrol. It charges Rs 18.07 per litre of diesel," said Parambil.

Calling it a direct robbery, the youth congress leader also slammed the southern state's finance minister.

"The state finance minister without any hesitation says that we have reduced one rupee and two rupees in fuel prices. It has not been reduced by the state. This is a direct robbery. People are being pickpocketed. This cannot be accepted for any reason," he added.

Following a reduction of fuel prices by the Centre, the Kerala government on Saturday announced a cut in tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 respectively. (ANI)

