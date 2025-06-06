Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 6 (PTI) Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday said that Kerala's development was pivotal for the advancement of India itself and called for a collective effort from the state's knowledge community to help the country realise its goals.

Arlekar, addressing a brainstorming session on "Kerala@2047" at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) campus here, said that India was not only aspiring to be an economic power by 2047, but it was aiming to be a model to the world by presenting a concept of development that is human-centric and is rooted in its traditional knowledge system, according to a released issued by RGCB.

At the event, organised by Vijnana Bharati in Association with RGCB, the Governor further said that the knowledge community in Kerala should make collective efforts to prepare a roadmap for the state to play a key role in realising the country's ambitious development goals.

"Bharat is leaping towards the cherished goals of Atmanirbharata (self-reliance) during the Amrit Kal. Each state has to make meaningful contributions to realise these goals," he is quoted as having said in the release.

He further said that the purpose of the event was to "build a knowledge network to bridge the gap between the potential and realisation". For this a roadmap has to be laid for the state to find a rightful place in the industrial map of the country, he is quoted as having said.

"The knowledge community in the state, especially the leaders of Research and Development (R and D) organisations, should go deeper into various facets of Kerala's socio-economic realities and look into the challenges and opportunities to evolve a roadmap for the coming decades in tune with the national priorities," he added, according to the release.

At the event, Arlekar also released the report by Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CMFRI) titled 'Advancing India's Blue Economy: The Role of Fisheries Sector'.

Dr Shekhar C Mande -- President, Vijnana Bharati and former DG, CSIR and Secretary DSIR -- who presided over the session, said the event was aimed at initiating a meaningful dialogue among R&D leaders, academics and thought leaders to develop a visionary roadmap for Kerala's growth by 2047, the release stated.

Scientists and academicians from ISRO-VSSC, CSIR–National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES)-National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and RGCB were part of the initiative, it said.

