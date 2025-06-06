‘I Am Unable To Tolerate Sexual Harassment’: Lucknow University Professor Accused of Showing Porn to PhD Scholar, Forcing Him to Touch His Private Parts

Lucknow, June 06: A PhD scholar at a prominent Lucknow university has levelled grave allegations of sexual harassment against a senior professor, Dr Rajesh Kumar. In a detailed letter to the Vice Chancellor, the student alleged that the professor showed him pornographic content and obscene clips on several occasions and even forced him to touch his private parts during work-related visits to his room. “Several times his intention was wrong and of sexual nature. Now I am unable to tolerate the sexual harassment done by him,” the student wrote.

The scholar further claimed that Dr Kumar asked him to engage in inappropriate acts, implying that his DRC (Departmental Research Committee) approval and NFSC fellowship signing were contingent on compliance. The letter also accuses the professor of threatening to cancel his PhD registration when the scholar expressed his intent to complain to higher authorities. Thane Shocker: Man Shows Porn Video to Minor Girl in Public Toilet in Ambernath, Arrested for Sexual Harassment.

The student warned of suicide if swift action wasn’t taken, saying, “If the university does not act against Dr Rajesh Kumar, I will die by suicide… the responsibility will lie with the administration, including the VC.” Bhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher Shows Porn Videos to Female Students on Pretext of Teaching Biology, Rapes Them; Arrested.

Calling the professor’s actions “illegal, cruel and anti-humanity,” the scholar urged the university to file an FIR and initiate an inquiry through its Internal Complaints Committee. He also demanded Dr Kumar’s removal from administrative duties, accusing him of misusing his position and being mentally unfit to serve as Head and Dean.

Dr Rajesh Kumar has denied all charges, calling them “baseless.” The university is yet to issue an official response.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2025 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).