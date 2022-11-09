Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A three-year-old boy was rescued with the arrest of two suspected kidnappers following an encounter, police said.

The child was allegedly abducted around 6.00 pm on Tuesday from Bahrampur village in Vijay Nagar police station limits. The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh as ransom from his father, Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said.

Also Read | J&K | A Jaish-e-Mohammed Module Busted and Three People Arrested. 3 AK 56 … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The accused have been identified as Sunny and Ram Sharan of Mainpuri and Etah districts, respectively. After kidnapping the boy, they took him to Etah. They returned in the morning and called the boy's father for ransom, he said.

The police traced the call location and narrowed in on the two suspects at Hindan river embankment. In a bid to escape, one of the suspects opened fire at the police, Muniraj said.

Also Read | JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 433 Nursing Officer Posts, Apply Online at jipmer.edu.in.

The police retaliated in self defence. Head constable Dev Pratap and one of the suspected kidnappers suffered injuries during the encounter and were sent to a nearby hospital, he added.

The arrested accused have revealed that they lived in the same street as the boy's family and allegedly planned to abduct him because his father was an affluent man, the police said.

A country-made pistol, one live and a used cartridge were recovered from the duo, Muniraj said. The motorcycle and mobile phone used in the crime have also been seized.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)