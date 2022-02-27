Panaji, Feb 27 (PTI) The families of six Goan students who are stranded in Ukraine have contacted the Goa government seeking help for their safe return, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 5th Phase: Voting Begins on 61 Seats in UP, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Among Prominent Candidates.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Sawant said his government is in constant touch with the Indian embassy in Ukraine for the safe evacuation of these students.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 5 Live Updates: Polling Begins For Fifth Phase of UP Vidhan Sabha Polls.

“We have initiated a process to bring these students back home after their families contacted the state government,” the chief minister said.

He said if there are more students stranded in Ukraine, their families should immediately contact the state government for help.

When contacted, a senior official from Goa's NRI Commission said they do not have the exact data of Goans who are in the Ukraine.

“We are in the process of collecting and compiling the data,” he said.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning when the Russian military offensive began. Therefore, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest in Romania and Budapest in Hungary.

On Saturday evening, the first Air India (AI) flight carrying 219 Indian evacuees from Ukraine landed in Mumbai from Bucharest.

The AI's second evacuation flight from Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine arrived in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)