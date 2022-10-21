Chennai, Oct 21 (PTI) Canada-based Kinaxis Inc, a software company, inaugurated its new office here on Friday.

Also Read | Pregnant Woman and Her Mother Die Due to Accident in Tamil Nadu.

According to an official of the company, the office would be one of the strategic global hubs supporting growth of the firm.

Also Read | DGCA Lifts Curbs on SpiceJet; Airline To Operate With Full Capacity From October 30.

"India is a key market for us since both domestic demand and increased foreign investments are driving tremendous economic growth, and our India-based customers are facing the exact types of supply chain challenges and disruptions, " said Kinaxis vice-president (sales-Asia Pacific region) Richard Lord.

With over 200 professionals in Chennai, Kinaxis has plans to recruit more employees in roles spanning technology professionals.

"To meet unprecedented demand for RapidResponse around the world, we are investing heavily in our India operations and partner eco system", said Kinaxis CEO

John Sicard.PTI VIJ

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)