Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau busted a major syndicate involved in the trafficking of codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) by running an operation from August 19 to August 21.

Continuous surveillance and covert activities by the agency led to the identification of the key members of the syndicate, their roles, modus operandi, financial trails and various operational details. Based on this intel the agency swung into action and was able to nab the kingpin of the illicit operation who is a resident of Mahalaxmi, Mumbai.

The illicit consignments of codeine syrup were originally being diverted from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and booked on fake addresses/forged documents from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Railway station, Mughalsarai (Uttar Pradesh) to Pune (Maharashtra). Counterparts of the syndicate at Pune were receiving the consignments at Pune Railway Station and then the same was being dispatched to Mumbai at different locations for further supplying to local traffickers and finally to multiple peddlers.

The kingpin at Mumbai (who also owned various medical shops in Mumbai) was coordinating the whole network clandestinely and most of the syndicate members were unaware of his real name, face and location. The kingpin was making payments to the Varanasi-based supplier through Hawala and he used to deposit cash through his customers to hide his own identity.

To this effect, information about the transportation of an illegal consignment from Pune to Mumbai through a courier company was analysed on August 19. Immediately, officials reached the courier office at MIDC, Andheri and mounted surveillance which resulted in the seizure of illegal 1,152 CBCS bottles along with the arrest of 2 receivers.

Acting upon further intelligence amd disclosure made by both arrested syndicate members, NCB sleuths followed up the operation at several locations and succeeded in apprehending the kingpin on the same day.

In follow-up action, a team of NCB, Mumbai stationed at Pune intercepted a Pune-based syndicate member at Pune railway station while he had come to receive an illegal consignment of CBCS from railway cargo. A subsequent search of the consignment resulted in the seizure of 5,184 CBCS bottles at Pune railway station on August 19.

During spot interrogation, Pune-based syndicate member revealed that another illegal consignment of CBCS was in transit from Deen Dayal Railway Station, Mughalsarai (UP) to Pune. Said illegal consignment of CBCS was tracked and intercepted at Pune station by the NCB team wherefrom another 3,456 CBCS bottles were seized on August 20.

Meanwhile, the NCB Mumbai team reached Mughalsarai (UP) on August 19 and by late evening identified and apprehended one of the sources involved in booking illegal consignments of CBCS from Deen Dayal Railway Station, Mughalsarai (UP).

Interrogation of this Varanasi-based syndicate member revealed that he had booked another illegal consignment of CBCS from Deen Dayal Railway Station, Mughalsarai (UP) for Pune on August 19. Following the revelation made, NCB officers again intercepted another illegal consignment containing 3,456 CBCS bottles at Pune Railway Station on August 21.

A total of 13,248 illicit CBCS bottles have been seized with a combined quantity of approx 1,600 kgs and five persons have been arrested so far. Interrogation of the Mumbai-based kingpin has led to the revelation of other syndicate members operating interstate and further efforts are being made to identify the other prime suppliers and their associates.

Sale of CBCS is prohibited without a proper prescription. However, many chemists and distributors do not follow the procedure due to which illicit abuse of the pharma drug is common. The NCB-Mumbai has effectively busted one of the major supply chains of CBCS working across multiple states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)