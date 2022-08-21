Mumbai, August 21: On Friday, August 19, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) began the application process for the posts of Executive Assistant. According to the official notification, the last date to submit the application form is September 12.

Candidates who are interested and eligible for the UPPCL Recruitment 202 Executive Assistant posts can apply online at upenergy.in.

It must be noted that the UPPCL executive assistant examination will be held during the 2nd week of October. The UPPCL recruitment drive is being held to fill 416 vacancies of Executive Assistant Posts.

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 1180 while for the SC/ST category candidates the application fee is Rs 826. On the other hand, the application fee for PwD category candidates is Rs 12.

Steps To Apply for UPPCL Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website at www.upenergy.in

Click on the vacancy tab on the homepage Next click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee and submit

Take a print out for future reference

