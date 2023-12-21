Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Kiran Singh Dev as its State President in Chhattisgarh.

The party's national general secretary, Arun Sao, issued a notice in this regard.

"Bharatiya Janata Party's National President, JP Nadda, has appointed Kiran Singh Dev as the Chhattisgarh party president. The appointment will come into force with immediate effect," the party said on Thursday.

Dev was pitted against Congress's Jateen Jaiswal from the Jagdalpur assembly constituency, and the former secured victory by a margin of 29,834 votes.

Dev kicked off his political career by being a part of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Jagdalpur is the only 'unreserved' seat in the Bastar region.

He is set to replace Arun Sao, who was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Along with Sao, Vijay Sharma also took the oath as the Deputy CM.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh that went to polls last month, the BJP bagged 54 seats, while the Congress's tally was reduced to 35. (ANI)

