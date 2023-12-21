Hyderabad, December 21: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated various tourist attractions at Rashtrapati Nilayam at Secunderabad. The attraction includes a replica of a historic flag post, a maze garden and children's park, restored step wells and traditional irrigation systems, Shiva and Nandi sculptures, and new enclaves in the knowledge gallery.

Rashtrapati Nilayam serves as the President of India's official retreat. The 36-meter-tall Flag Post marked Hyderabad's integration into the Indian Union in 1948. President Droupadi Murmu Hosts Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Watch Video).

The Maze Garden features Murraya Exotica, while a children's park is set up for younger visitors. The Knowledge Gallery features two new enclaves, one about Hyderabad unification and another about Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Presidents of India.

Restoration of three-step wells will capture a significant amount of rainwater annually. It will increase water security and local resource sustainability, while traditional irrigation systems will make visitors aware of their heritage. Dakshinamurthy Shiva, seated under a banyan tree, facing South and Nandi Bull on a rock, will be another attraction for visitors. President Droupadi Murmu Accepts Resignations of Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Renuka Saruta From Union Council of Ministers.

In the Knowledge Gallery, two new enclaves have been added: one provides information about the unification of Hyderabad and another about Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Presidents of India. The rock paintings outside the Knowledge Gallery depict various aspects of "Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat" - Scientific and defence achievements, heritage, various monuments and art forms.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam remains open to the general public throughout the year, except during the President's southern sojourn. Visitors can book their slot online. People can visit Nilayam six days a week (except Mondays and government holidays) from 10 am to 5 pm, with the last entry at 4 pm. A walk-in booking facility will also be available at the reception office in Rashtrapati Nilayam. In March, the heritage building of Rashtrapati Nilayam was opened to the public. Earlier, people could only visit the gardens of Nilayam.

