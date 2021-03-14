Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 14 (ANI): Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Saturday launched the MYBYK Public Bike Sharing (PBS) system from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station in Kochi.

"As per this project, the commuters will now be able to take cycles on rent from a docking station available nearby location and travel to the nearest Metro station and then again rent a cycle from a departing metro station to the nearby localities," said a KMRL release.

It said the event also included the launch of logo and jersey for the KMRL cycling club and followed by the launch of MY BYK app.

According to the release, the users may install the MYBYK app, register and start using the bicycles from the docking station.

"By remitting an amount of Rs 500 which is fully refundable the users can ride any bike in the system but one at a time. Initially, customers can choose from any of the 3 economically priced plans--Hourly pan of Rs 2 (minimum ride charges - Rs. 15); Weekly pan of Rs 199 (unlimited rides, user can keep the bike at home/office); and Monthly plan of Rs 499 (unlimited rides, user can keep the bike at home/office).

"More than 200 riders including kids, senior citizens and cycling enthusiasts participated in the inaugural rally," KMRL said. (ANI)

