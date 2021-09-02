Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 2 (ANI): Detective Department of Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested 16 persons in connection with an alleged bank fraud case in the city.

Officials conducted raids across multiple locations and recovered fake sim cards, mobiles and laptops from them. The accused were operating from Kolkata, Jamtara, Giridih and Dhanbad.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

