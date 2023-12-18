Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 18 (ANI): In a shocking incident, the body of a 21-year-old man was found hanging in Eden Gardens Stadium, the police said on Monday.

The young man, identified as the son of a ground worker (at Eden Gardens), had been missing since Sunday.

Also Read | TMC-Congress-Left Alliance Possible in West Bengal; INDIA Bloc PM Face To Be Decided Post-Poll, Says Mamata Banerjee.

"The body of a 21-year-old man, the son of a ground worker, was found hanging in Eden Gardens Stadium. A missing complaint was registered in Maidan Police Station on December 17," Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Lures Five-Year-Old Girl With Vada Pav, Abducts and Rapes Her in Surat; Arrested.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)