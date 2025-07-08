Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 8 (PTI) Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said that state-run KSRTC buses would continue operating on Wednesday, despite central trade unions calling for a nationwide strike.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had not received any formal notice from trade unions indicating participation in the strike.

"There is no situation in KSRTC at present that warrants employees joining the agitation," he said.

"As far as KSRTC is concerned, employees are happy and content. The unions have not issued any notice. KSRTC buses will run as usual," he added.

Kumar also pointed out that during a recent protest, only six percent of employees had participated, while 94 percent reported for duty.

"This reflects the changing work culture within KSRTC," he added.

However, trade union sources refuted the minister's claims, stating that a strike notice had already been submitted and that KSRTC workers would indeed participate in the nationwide agitation.

CPI(M) politburo member M A Baby also dismissed the minister's remarks, saying the working class and farmers are the backbone of society and are protesting by sacrificing their salaries.

He criticised the central government, urging it to hold talks with labourers.

"All organisations want the strike to succeed. I stand with them... I'm not sure what exactly Ganesh Kumar has said," he added.

More than 25 crore workers across various sectors—including banking, insurance, postal, coal mining, highway, and construction—are expected to join the general strike, potentially disrupting services nationwide.

A forum of 10 central trade unions and their affiliates has called for the strike, or 'Bharat Bandh', in protest against what they describe as the government's "anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies".

In a statement, the forum urged widespread participation and said preparations were underway across both formal and informal sectors to ensure the strike's "success".

