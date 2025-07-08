Did Pakistan Shoot Down India’s Rafale Fighter Jets During Operation Sindoor? Dassault CEO Eric Trappier, Defence Secretary RK Singh Debunk Fake News

Mumbai, July 8: Ever since Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has been claiming that it shot down multiple Indian fighter jets, including Dassault Rafales, during the brief military standoff. The claim has triggered widespread debate and speculation online. But the big question remains: Did Pakistan shoot down India’s Rafale fighter jets during Operation Sindoor? Putting rumours to rest, Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier firmly denied any Rafale losses in combat. According to Trappier, one jet did experience a technical failure at high altitude, but there was no enemy involvement or hostile radar contact. His rebuttal strongly debunked the Pakistani claim circulating online as fake.

Adding to this, Indian Defence Secretary RK Singh also debunked the misinformation, assuring that India did not lose Rafale jets in the conflict. Singh emphasised that Pakistan suffered heavier losses in both personnel and equipment during the clash. He further clarified that the Indian armed forces operated with full freedom and no political constraints were limiting their actions. His rebuttal reinforced that the claims of multiple Rafale shootdowns were baseless. Fact Check: Does Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s 4-YO Daughter Vamika Look More Like Her Mother? Here’s the Truth Behind Power Couple’s Viral Family Picture.

The official denials come after mixed signals from other military officials, but the consistent message from Dassault CEO and Defence Secretary RK Singh is clear: the Rafale fighter jets remained intact throughout Operation Sindoor. Meanwhile, French intelligence suspects that misinformation may be part of a broader attempt by Chinese defence interests to discredit the Rafale’s combat performance and influence regional arms sales. Did India Recall Shiv Kumar, Defence Attache at Indian Embassy of Jakarta, for His Remarks on Aircraft Loss During Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Attributed to Home Ministry.

Although the first official acknowledgement of Indian Air Force losses came from Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who admitted some losses but strongly dismissed Pakistan’s claims of downing six Indian jets, including Rafales. Overall, the claim that Pakistan shot down multiple Rafales during the conflict has been conclusively debunked as fake news by both Dassault CEO Eric Trappier and Defence Secretary RK Singh.

Claim : Pakistan shot down multiple Indian Rafale fighter jets during Operation Sindoor. Conclusion : Both Dassault CEO Eric Trappier and Defence Secretary RK Singh have confirmed that no Rafale jets were lost in combat during Operation Sindoor. Full of Trash Clean

