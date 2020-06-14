Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | KTR Should Complete Manair Project by October or Resign as MLA: Congress Leader

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 05:30 AM IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday slammed Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao over the Mid Manair Project.

He said that police arrested them when they tried to visit project site as a part of 'Jala programme'.

"We have undertaken the 'Jala Deeksha programme' as pressure will increase on the government and it will start the construction of incomplete Manair project soon. The Police arrested us when we tried to visit the project site. It shows this government's dictatorship," Prabhakar said.

"The Manair project construction has not been completed but how did Ranganayaka Sagar project and Kondapochamma project (get) completed which is in 10th package? KTR should answer to the farmers in Siricilla. It's been six years that we achieved Telangana but why the Manair project construction is still pending? Instead of blaming the opposition, you concentrate little on the construction of projects and finish it soon," he added.

He referred to remarks of the minister concerning the works pertaining to Manair dam and said he should resign if he does not keep his words.

"Stick to your words by finishing the construction by October else resign from your MLA position in Sircilla. We demand Minister KTR to do justice to farmers here by focusing on the project," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

