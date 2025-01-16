New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has moved to the Delhi High Court seeking an early hearing on his plea for an extension of his medical bail which is scheduled to expire on January 20. It is stated that he has to undergo a cataract surgery fixed for January 24.

CBI opposed the extension of medical bail granted to Sengar. He was granted medical bail in the rape victim's father's custodial death.

Justice Vikas Mahajan asked the Investigation officer to verify the medical documents of Sengar. The matter has been listed for hearing on Friday.

Counsel for Sengar stated that his client has to undergo cataract surgery in AIIMS on January 24. His medical bail is ending on January 20. In these circumstances, he needs an extension of medical bail.

On the other hand, CBI counsel opposed the extension of medical bail. It was stated that as per the order granting medical bail, no extension can be granted.

Sengar's counsel submitted that there is nothing in the order that bail can't be extended on medical grounds.

The Delhi High Court on December 10 suspended the sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Medical grounds till December 20. He is serving ten years sentence in the Unnao rape victim's father's custodial death case.

Thereafter the same was extended till January 20.

Sengar had approached the High Court seeking interim suspension of sentence on medical grounds.

Advocate Kanhaiya Singhal had submitted that Sengar was earlier granted an interim suspension of sentence on medical grounds by the High Court in the POCSO case for two weeks. He is serving a life sentence in the POCSO case.

He could not come out of jail as there was no suspension of sentence order in the custodial death case, Advocate Singhal submitted.

On December 5, the Delhi High Court granted two weeks of interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Medical grounds. He is serving a life sentence in a POCSO case. He was Convicted in the Unnao Rape case in 2018.

Earlier, the Division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma had granted two weeks' interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar for treatment. He sought suspension of sentence for 30 days for treatment.

The High Court had directed that he be admitted to AIIMS New Delhi and undergo the medical valuation and the medical Superintendent will facilitate his admission.

The High Court had also said that after valuation by the medical board, the Medical Superintendent would suggest to the court whether his treatment is possible at AIIMS.

It is claimed that he is suffering from Diabetes, cataracts, retinal issues and other ailments.

The High Court said that Sengar would be admitted to the hospital for at least 2 to 3 days. After discharge from the hospital, he will stay at a known location and shall remain in touch with the investigation officer.

The High Court also said that he should not leave Delhi.

The bench said that after his medical valuation status report will be filed on the next date. The Medical Superintendent will suggest whether the sought treatment is possible at AIIMS or not.

Senior advocate N Hariharan submitted that Sengar has a retina problem and he wants to undergo treatment at Shankar Netralay, Chennai.

On the other hand, advocate Mehmood Pracha appeared for the rape survivor and opposed the bail application. He submitted that earlier medical reports had not suggested that the treatment sought was not possible at AIIMS.

It was also submitted that if the accused is released on interim bail it can cause a threat to the victim who has been provided security.

After considering the submissions, the High Court granted interim bail and listed the matter on December 20 for hearing. (ANI)

