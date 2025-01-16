New Delhi, January 16: President Droupadi Murmu congratulated ISRO on Thursday for making India the fourth nation to demonstrate space docking capability, as it successfully docked two satellites launched under SpaDeX. In chorus with her were other prominent political figures. Taking to X, the President of India through Rashtrapati Bhavan's official handle, expressed: "India's space programme achieves historic milestone with the successful docking of the two satellites launched under Space Docking Experiment, SpaDeX! India is the fourth nation to have demonstrated space docking capability."

"This achievement paves the way for India's future endeavours in space exploration such as Chandrayaan-4, India's planned space station and Gaganyaan. Congratulations to ISRO and the entire scientists and engineers communities of the country for boosting India's space capabilities," she added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge too lauded ISRO for the "exceptional work".

Taking to X, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha posted: "We are extremely proud of the exceptional work of the scientists and space engineers at @isro as they successfully achieved the satellite docking as part of the SpaDex Mission. This significant milestone marks a pivotal step for the future of India's space programme, which has been built over years, and is a collective achievement for the nation."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his congratulations on Xas well. His post translates as: "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful docking of satellites at SpaDeX! India has become the fourth #ISRO to achieve this feat. This success is the result of hard work and continuous efforts of our scientists. We have full faith that in future too, under the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, new opportunities will arise in the field of space exploration, which will take the Indian space program to new heights."

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the "historic" achievement. His post on X translates as: "India's new record in space #Spadex mission's successful docking is a historic achievement. India has become the fourth country to do so. Hearty congratulations to the scientists of @isro and all the countrymen for this. Under the visionary leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India has emerged as a superpower in space and is touching new heights of success every day."

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan called this feat a "phenomenal milestone" for the country. On the micro-blogging sight, he expressed: "A historic moment for Bharat ! Team ISRO has achieved a phenomenal milestone as the SpaDeX satellites successfully docked in orbit. Bharat is now the fourth country in the world to achieve this extraordinary feat, joining the ranks of the USA, Russia, and China. This remarkable achievement demonstrates the brilliance, perseverance, and ingenuity of our scientists and engineers."

"It is a giant leap forward for India's ambitious space projects, including the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS) and future human spaceflight programmes. Congratulations to Team ISRO for this groundbreaking success! You continue to inspire billions of Indians and reaffirm our nation's ability to achieve the extraordinary. This is just the beginning of many more achievements to come," he added.

