Lucknow, Nov 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Brijlal Khabri on Wednesday claimed that though a large number of dengue cases are being reported in the state, the government was not concerned, and also described the condition of health services as "very bad".

His remarks came days after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, had accused the opposition of "unnecessarily" spreading fear of dengue among the public, claiming that the situation was under control.

Pathak was responding to the Samajwadi Party's allegation on Saturday that the BJP government in the state was misleading people on dengue cases as it had done during the Covid pandemic.

"The condition of health services in Uttar Pradesh has become very bad. Hospitals are full of dengue patients but the government is not concerned at all," Khabri told reporters here.

The Congress leader also claimed that he recently visited a hospital in Jhansi district where an entire ward was full of dengue patients. If this situation continues, dengue will soon take alarming proportions, he said, without giving any figures of cases.

Hitting out at Pathak over his remarks, Khabri said, "The health minister has become 'bhashan veer' (good at giving speeches) but the system of hospitals has collapsed badly in the state."

Last week, the Allahabad High Court had also expressed surprise that though the ground reality related to dengue was very pitiable in Lucknow, everything was being said to be fine in government records.

Taking a dig at the BJP government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime, state Congress chief Khabri claimed that in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, a police officer was shot at by three criminals and they decamped with his pistol on Tuesday night.

"If police, which protects the public are not safe, what will happen to the common people of the state?" he asked.

While it has become difficult for women to venture out of their homes, criminals are having a field day and even state capital Lucknow is not untouched, he claimed.

Citing some corruption cases, including alleged irregularities in AYSUH medical colleges and in the Shahuji Maharaj University, Khabri said these cases have exposed the tall claims of the government on corruption.

He also said recommending inquiry by central agencies in such cases amounts not only to having scant faith in the state's own investigating agencies but also encouraging corruption.

The state government has recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in AYUSH medical college admissions.

