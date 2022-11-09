Mumbai, November 9: In a shocking incident that took place in Telangana, a drunk man allegedly killed his son in Hyderabad. The incident took place on Monday night, November 7 at around 9.30 pm when the man, who was upset with his two-year-old son's constant crying killed him by slamming his head against the floor.

The incident came to light after the mother of the child filed a complaint with the Neredmet police station against the accused. According to reports, the couple identified as Divya and Sudhakar tied the knot in 2019. The couple had a two-year-old son. As per reports, the two were working as security guards at SSB Apartment in Neredmet's JJ Nagar. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Dies of Shock in Vikhroli After Hearing About Husband’s Untimely Death Due to Heart Attack; Police Confirm No Foul Play.

Police officials said that Sudhakar assaulted his son Jeevan, who was crying continuously. Cops said that the child died to severe injuries which he sustained due to the assault. An officer said that the accused must have banged his son's head against the floor in order to stop him from crying. The accused ran away from his home before his wife returned.

At the time of the incident, Divya was looking after some work in the premises of the apartment. She immediately rushed home after listening to her son's cry. Speaking to the Times of India, Neredmet inspector A Narasimha Swamy said, "Shortly afterwards, Divya heard Jeevan crying aloud and she immediately rushed to the room. Upon reaching the room, she saw Jeevan lying unconscious with bleeding from his nose and a contusion on his forehead. The boy was declared brought dead at a local hospital." Hyderabad Shocker: Man Forces Ex-Wife Into Prostitution in Pahadishareef, Arrested.

Cops said that Sudhakar was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. During investigation, cops found that the accused had tried to end his life a few months ago. "He jumped in front of a train. Luckily, he survived but lost his left hand," Swamy added. After getting addicted to alcohol, the accused started harassing his wife for money. The police arrested the accused immediately after the incident. He has been booked for murder.

