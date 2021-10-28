New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Law Secretary Anoop Mendiratta and senior ministry officials have laid the groundwork for Friday's meeting of prosecutors general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to be hosted by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

During virtual meets on Wednesday and Thursday, experts from member states discussed and shared their experiences, best practices and the governing laws of the country relating to the agenda of the meeting -- 'Combating the Menace of Trafficking of Persons especially in Women and Children'.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The two-day preceding meetings also finalised the draft protocol to be signed in the meeting of Prosecutors General, sources in the ministry said on Thursday.

In the nineteenth meeting of Prosecutors General of the SCO, member states will further deliberate on strengthening cooperation in preventing and combating the growing threat of trafficking in persons especially women and children; exchange of information and best practices in the field of laws; cooperation amongst the educational training institutions and anti-trafficking bodies of the SCO member states, a Law Ministry release had earlier said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

A protocol (minutes) incorporating the deliberations and decisions of the 19th meeting of Prosecutors General of the SCO member states will also be signed and adopted.

The Prosecutors and Attorney General, senior officials and experts from the Ministries of Law and Justice of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be participating in the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)