Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): Kerala State DGP Anil Kant has suspended CL Sudheer, the circle inspector of Aluva Police station, for allegedly neglecting the complaints of a 21-year-old law student, who died by suicide, alleging harassment from her husband and in-laws, said Police.

The DGP has ordered a departmental inquiry against Sudheer, which will be conducted by the Traffic ACP of Kochi (North) Police Francis Shelbi K F.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Karnataka: Coronavirus Cases at SDM Medical College Rise to 182.

Opposition parties have been protesting and demanding action in the case.

The deceased, Moufiya Parveen, had died by suicide on Tuesday alleging harassment by her husband Muhammed Suhail and his family members for dowry.

Also Read | WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their E-Admit Cards Online at wbpolice.gov.in.

The police have arrested Suhail, her father-in-law Yusuf and her mother-in-law Rukhiya in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)