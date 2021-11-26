New Delhi, November 26: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board released the admit cards for preliminary examination for Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020 on Friday. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Candidates who have applied for the same can visit the official website of the WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in to check and download their e-admit cards for the prelims. UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Released for Days 7 to 12, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website by entering their 8-digit application number and date of birth. The admit card will carry important details and instructions regarding the examination such as date, time of the test, test centre and address among others. Scroll down to know how to download the prelims admit card. OIL Admit Cards 2021 Released For Recruitment Exam For Posts Of Junior Assistant at oil-india.com; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Is How To Download WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the board at

On the home page click on the 'Recruitment' link

Click on the link to download e-admit card

Enter required credentials

Click on submit

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines and instructions given in the admit card. In case of any discrepancies in the admit cards, confusions or queries, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

