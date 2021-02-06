Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] February 6 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party MLC K Kavitha on Saturday said that strict implementation of existing laws would prevent the crime against women in the state.

"The laws for the safety of women must be enforced properly for the safety and security of women. Public and police must work hand in hand to reduce violence against women," Kavitha said while addressing a gathering at the distribution of Sangamitra awards held in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits.

She added that the administration ensure that severe steps are taken to reduce the crimes against women.

Asserting that Telangana can only be prosperous when the women of the state are happy and safe, she said that the 'SHE' teams, which are the brain-child of Cheif Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao, were formed to ensure the safety of women.

The initiative by Telangana to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Telangana Police Department has been looked up to as an ideal move and is adopted by many other states, she added.(ANI)

