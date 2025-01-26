Basti (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) A 50-year-old lawyer was allegedly abducted and then crushed to death by a vehicle in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

The main accused in the case, the victim's brother-in-law, has been arrested, they added.

Chandrashekhar Yadav (50), a resident of Baidolia Ajaib in the Kaptanganj police station area, used to practise law at the district headquarters, a police official said on Saturday.

Yadav had gone to Kaptanganj on Saturday to attend the "Thana Samadhan Diwas" and while returning home on a motorcycle late in the evening, he was abducted by a few men near Narayanpur village in the Harraiya police station area, the official said.

The kidnappers came in a Mahindra Scorpio car, he added.

By the time police got to know about the incident, the kidnappers had allegedly beaten up Yadav, injuring him seriously, and dumped him on the road near the Ganeshpur Chaurwa petrol pump in the Walterganj area. Subsequently, they ran him over with their vehicle and fled, the official said.

On getting information about the incident, a large number of lawyers went to the hospital and demanded the arrest of Yadav's assailants.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Basti, Abhinandan said the lawyer had gone to plead the divorce case of his sister and her husband, Ranjeet Yadav.

There was a dispute over the money transaction in the settlement, which led Ranjit Yadav and his brother, Sandeep Yadav, to abduct the lawyer and kill him, the SP said, adding that Ranjit Yadav has been arrested.

Police teams have been deployed to arrest the other accused, the officer said.

