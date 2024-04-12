Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 12 (PTI) YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who failed to accord special category status to the state have come together again.

The YSRCP chief pointed this out at Prathipadu in Guntur district during a public meeting as part of his 'Memanta Siddham' (we are all ready) election canvassing bus tour.

"(The) Opposition alliance led by Chandrababu Naidu-Pawan Kalyan-Narendra Modi failed to get the special status to Andhra Pradesh and has come together again with colourful promises in the name of Super Six and Super Seven (schemes)," said Reddy.

He called on the people of the state if they are ready to support the YSRCP government which has 'implemented historic welfare measures' in terms of education, health, farmers assistance, women's empowerment and others.

According to Reddy, no welfare schemes were delivered during the erstwhile TDP government unless bribes were paid while it was not the case under the YSRCP government.

The CM said the YSRCP government disbursed Rs 2.7 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer schemes alone and asked people if they were ready to vote for the ruling party in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

He observed that Naidu had failed to implement even a single promise he had made, such as the farm loan waiver of Rs 87,612 crore, self-help groups loans of Rs 14,205 crore and others, including depositing Rs 25,000 on the birth of a girl child under Mahalakshmi scheme.

Further, he said the opposition leader failed to honour several other promises such as a job for every household, Rs 2,000 unemployment benefit and others.

Considering this alleged background of Naidu's erstwhile regime, Reddy called on the people to become his star campaigners to save the future of the state and also the poor.

On the 13th day of his bus tour, Reddy canvassed through the villages of Sattenapalle, Pericherla, Nallapadu and Yetukuru.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 along with the Lok Sabha polls.

