New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Left parties on Sunday condemned the US strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran and said that the move was a "grave violation of Iranian sovereignty and the UN Charter."

In a joint statement, they said, "The undersigned five Left parties strongly condemn the United States' bombing of Iran. This is a grave violation of Iranian sovereignty and the UN Charter, and it will inflame global tensions, destabilise West Asia and have severe economic repercussions."

The joint statement was issued by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist Liberation), the Revolutionary Socialist Party, and the Forward Bloc.

They further said that the US and Israel are justifying their attacks by claiming that Iran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon. However, it is important to note that the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, stated on 19 June: "We did not have any proof of a systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon". Even US intelligence agencies acknowledged that they did not possess conclusive evidence indicating that Iran was developing a nuclear weapon. Furthermore, Iran remains a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Despite these facts, Israel launched an attack on Iran on 12 June to sabotage any potential negotiations between Iran and the US. Now, the US has joined Israel in this act of aggression, even though President Trump had given a two-week window for talks. This clearly demonstrates that the US-Israel axis has little regard for their own intelligence assessments or any diplomatic process, and is intent on imposing war on Iran and the entire West Asian region, the joint statement said.

As per the statement issued by the Left, this makes it evident that the real intention is to destroy Iran, establish imperialist hegemony over West Asia, and control the global flow of resources. This attack is aimed at serving the interests of the military-industrial complex and enabling international capital to navigate its way out of the prolonged crisis.

The US deployed B-2 stealth bombers to drop bunker-busting bombs on Iran, reenacting the invasion of Iraq, which was also launched on similarly unverified claims that were later proven false. It is ironic that US, the only country to have ever used a nuclear weapon - despite Japan being ready to negotiate at the end of the Second World War - is now speaking about the threat of nuclear weapons!

The statement said that the US attack will, in all likelihood, drastically escalate the conflict, with disastrous implications for global peace and the livelihoods of ordinary people - especially in countries like India, which rely heavily on West Asia for oil imports and opportunities for migrant labour. The already burdened working masses will be the worst affected by the economic fallout of the war.

The Indian government must immediately abandon its pro-US, pro-Israel foreign policy stance and join global efforts to stop the war. We call upon all our units to immediately organise protest actions against this act of imperialist aggression and urge all peace-loving people of our country to join us in condemning the US attack, the Left parties said.

The statement was signed by MA Baby, General Secretary, CPI(M); D Raja, General Secretary, CPI; Dipankar Bhattacharya, General Secretary, CPI (M-L Liberation); Manoj Bhattacharya, General Secretary, RSP and Devarajan, General Secretary, Forward Bloc. (ANI)

