New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Hours after authorities urged residents in South Delhi's Sainik Farm area to stay indoors after a leopard was spotted, the big cat was sighted a second time in the same location.

According to officials, police and Forest department personnel are patrolling the area.

Two teams from the Forest department have been deployed to conduct a search operation at the location, officials informed.

Earlier, a resident in the area told ANI that he spotted the leopard around 8 am on Saturday after which police issued a warning asking residents to stay indoors.

"I saw the leopard around 8 am. A crowd of onlookers had gathered at the scene and the leopard was running around, perhaps, out of fear. It was at a distance of about 20 feet from me. It then ran towards the forest area. As we tried to catch it, it ran towards the police station, only to reappear in the forest later. Teams from the Forest department have been here since morning. The leopard attacked an old man, who sustained minor injuries to the head," the resident told ANI.

The forest officials said they have made arrangements to trap the leopard.

"We received a complaint that a leopard had been sighted here at night. A video was also shared by the local police. We have laid a trap for the leopard," Subodh Kumar, an officer at Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary, told ANI. (ANI)

