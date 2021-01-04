Shimla, Jan 4 (PTI) Light rain and snowfall were witnessed in some parts of Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Kalpa received 1 mm snowfall, while Dharamshala witnessed 2.2 mm and Saloni 2 mm rain, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The Met centre has issued a "yellow" warning for thunderstorm, lightning in the plains and low hills, and for heavy rain and snowfall in the mid-hills on Tuesday. It has issued an "orange" warning for heavy snowfall in the high hills on January 5.

The MeT centre issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life".

"Yellow" is the least dangerous among the weather warnings, while "orange" is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly.

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri was recorded at two, four and 4.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 22.7 degrees Celsius, he added. PTI DJI

