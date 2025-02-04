New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Light rain drizzled over the national capital overnight, with the weather department predicting more thunderstorm and rain on Tuesday as well.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches above normal for this time of the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The humidity level at 8:30 am stood at 92 percent.

The weather department has predicted a cloudy sky during the day with a possibility of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 21 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The air quality at 9 am was recorded in the "poor" category, with an Air Quality Index of 249, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

