New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday demanded the Central government to accept the demands of farmers who have been protesting for nearly nine months against the three farm laws.

BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria supported Kisan Mahapanchayat called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Muzaffarnagar today and said it is a democratic right of every citizen to have a peaceful protest.

"Protests have been going on for almost a year now. Around 600 farmers have died and many farmers are under heavy debts. The Central government should listen to the farmer's demands and repeal the three central farm laws," he told ANI.

Talking about the Kisan Mahapanchayat, Bhadoria said, "It's a democratic right of every citizen to have a peaceful protest and it should not be stopped by the police."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police has beefed up security in Muzaffarnagar to ensure law and order during Kisan Mahapanchayat.

Bhadoria termed the security preparation as an "insult" to the farmers. He said, "This kind of security arrangement would make the Kisan Mahapanchayat look like the India-Pakistan border."

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

