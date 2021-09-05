Romelu Lukaku has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo off late. At the age of 28, Lukaku has netted 66 goals for Belgium. This gives him a chance to catch up with CR7's record and that's the reason Lukaku has been compared to CR7. When Lukaku was asked his thoughts about the comparisons, he simply said that it's futile comparing him with CR7 and he still has a long way to go to reach that stature. He also urged the press to not compare him with Ronaldo and started off with the words, "Don't ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo, never." Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Top Scorer In Men's International Football With Brace In Portugal vs Ireland (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lukaku further explained that he rates Ronaldo as the top three footballers in the world. The former Manchester United player opined that what Ronaldo has achieved is quite exceptional for the players from his generation. He was lucky to play with Ronaldo in Serie A. "I was lucky enough to play against him in Italy and now that he's back in the Premier League, it's all good for English football. As for the rest, comparing statistics and all that, it's useless," he said ahead of Belgium vs Czech Republic.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the highest international goal scorer after he scored a brace during Portugal vs Ireland at the World Cup Qualifiers 2022 match. Ronaldo scored his 111 international goals and also had been in the news for his move to his former club Manchester United.

