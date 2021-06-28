New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday claimed that the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has successfully treated over 20,000 Covid patients since March last year, the highest by any hospital in India.

He congratulated the doctors, nurses and other staff of LNJP hospital, the city government's largest healthcare facility, on their feat.

"Lok Nayak Hospital has treated more than 20,000 covid pts since March 2020 Highest in any hospital in India, congratulation to team of Drs, nurses and all staff for great work. We salute to you all," the minister tweeted.

According to the Delhi government's Corona application, there are 2,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of these, 1,840 are vacant.

The national capital reported 59 cases of COVID-19, the lowest this year so far, and two deaths on Monday, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

The daily death count on Monday is the lowest number of fatalities recorded in a day since March 21, when one person had died due to the disease.

Delhi has recorded 14,33,993 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started ravaging countries. Of this, over 14.07 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll stands at 24,967.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)