New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved for passage in Lok Sabha a bill that seeks to make the investigation of crime more efficient and increase the conviction rate.

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 seeks to replace the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 3rd Roza of Ramadan on April 5 in Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

In his initial remarks, the Home Minister sought to allay the apprehension of opposition members about the bill including the right to privacy. Several opposition members demanded that the bill should be sent to the standing committee.

The bill provides for legal sanction for taking appropriate body measurements of persons who are required to give such measurements to "make the investigation of crime more efficient and expeditious".

Also Read | Medical Education System in India; Reforms & the Way Forward.

It seeks to define ''measurements'' to include finger-impressions, palm-print and foot-print impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, biological samples and their analysis.

The bill seeks to empower the National Crime Records Bureau of India to collect, store and preserve the record of measurements and for sharing, dissemination, destruction and disposal of records.

The bill also seeks to empower a Magistrate to direct any person to give measurements and empower police or prison officer to take measurements of any person who resists or refuses to give measurements.

The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)