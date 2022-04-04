Mumbai, April 4: Muslims in Mumbai and other parts of the country will observe their 3rd roza or fast of Ramzan on April 5.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from down to dusk. They also refrain from consuming food and water.

It is mandatory for all Muslim adults to observe fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Only those who are ill and traveling are exempted from fasting.

This year, the holy month of Ramzan began on April 3 after the crescent moon was sighted on the evening of April 2. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi and Lucknow for the 3rd roza April 5.

It must be noted that the timings of Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and sunset.

Sehri is observed at morning before sunrise, around 10 minutes before the call for the Fajr prayer. On the other hand, Iftar is observed two minutes after the sunset with a call for the Maghrib prayer.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 5:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 3 5 April 2022 05:16 18:53

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 5:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 3 5 April 2022 04:46 18:42

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 5:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 3 5 April 2022 04:34 18:26

Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

