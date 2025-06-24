Bengaluru, Jun 24 (PTI) The Lokayukta raids against eight government officers on Tuesday unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 34.9 crore, officials said.

In coordinated raids, sleuths searched the houses, offices, and other locations linked to the accused officers.

The officers targeted in the raids, according to the press release, are: Prakash K S, BBMP Executive Engineer, Govindraj Nagar, Bengaluru; Dr S Pradeep, Associate Research Director, Organic Farming, Shivamogga; Lathamani D B, Accounts Officer, Town Municipality, Chikkamagaluru; K G Amarnath, Chief Officer, Town Municipality, Anekal, Bengaluru; Dhruvaraj B Patil, Town Police Inspector, Gadag; Ashok Lakshmappa Vasanad, Engineer, Malaprabha Project, Dharwad; Mallikarjuna Allipur, Executive Engineer, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Kalaburagi; and Ramachandra Masarakal, Panchayat Development Officer, Sannuru Gram Panchayat, Kalaburagi.

Searches at four locations linked to Allipur revealed assets worth Rs 6.33 crore, including a residential plot, three houses, four acres of agricultural land valued at Rs 3.9 crore, Rs 64.75 lakh in bank balance, Rs 1 crore worth of jewellery, vehicles worth Rs 35 lakh, and household articles worth Rs 40 lakh.

Vasanad was found to possess assets worth Rs 6.11 crore, including seven residential plots, three houses, and 19.3 acres of agricultural land valued at Rs 3.15 crore.

He also had Rs 1.74 crore in bank balance and jewellery worth Rs 96.67 lakh.

Raids at six locations linked to Pradeep led to the discovery of five residential plots, one house, and 16.7 acres of agricultural land.

BBMP Executive Engineer Prakash was found to own three residential plots, two houses, and one acre of agricultural land valued at Rs 4.22 crore. He also possessed jewellery worth Rs 43.03 lakh and household articles and other items worth Rs 88.2 lakh, bringing his total net worth to Rs 5.70 crore.

